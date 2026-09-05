Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 5, 2026
Huckabee says Israel has ‘responsibility’ to ensure safety of West Bank Palestinians
The US ambassador to Israel says that the Israeli government has a responsibility to ensure the safety of Palestinians in the West Bank after a sharp rise in settler attacks.
“One of the messages that we have been sending and we will continue to send is that people in these communities have a right to live with a level of security and safety, and that the government has a responsibility to make sure that that happens,” Ambassador Mike Huckabee tells reporters as he met Palestinian-Americans in the West Bank.
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