Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 5, 2026

Huckabee says Israel has ‘responsibility’ to ensure safety of West Bank Palestinians

By AFP Today, 12:58 pm
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US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee addresses the press during his visit to the home of an American-Palestinian resident, in the West Bank town of Turmus Ayya, on September 5, 2026. (John Wessels/AFP)
US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee addresses the press during his visit to the home of an American-Palestinian resident, in the West Bank town of Turmus Ayya, on September 5, 2026. (John Wessels/AFP)

The US ambassador to Israel says that the Israeli government has a responsibility to ensure the safety of Palestinians in the West Bank after a sharp rise in settler attacks.

“One of the messages that we have been sending and we will continue to send is that people in these communities have a right to live with a level of security and safety, and that the government has a responsibility to make sure that that happens,” Ambassador Mike Huckabee tells reporters as he met Palestinian-Americans in the West Bank.

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