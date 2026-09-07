Houthis say 7 killed in Saudi strike on Yemen prison as Bab el-Mandeb battle intensifies

Days of fighting near strategic Red Sea chokepoint have left more than 300 dead; UN warns renewed large-scale fighting would have ‘grave consequences’

By AFP 7 September 2026, 11:46 pm
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Children watch as internally displaced Yemenis who fled their homes due to renewed clashes between Yemen’s Saudi-backed government forces and the country’s Houthi rebels, unload their belongings and set-up makeshift homes in the al-Kadah area of the Taiz Governorate, southwestern Yemen on September 6, 2026. (Ahmad AL-BASHA/AFP)
Children watch as internally displaced Yemenis who fled their homes due to renewed clashes between Yemen’s Saudi-backed government forces and the country’s Houthi rebels, unload their belongings and set-up makeshift homes in the al-Kadah area of the Taiz Governorate, southwestern Yemen on September 6, 2026. (Ahmad AL-BASHA/AFP)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis on Monday accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out airstrikes around the country, including the deadly bombardment of a prison, as the rebels pressed an offensive to seize territory near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The rebels’ media said the attacks targeted Houthi positions across the Arabian Peninsula’s poorest country, which is divided between areas held by the Iran-backed group and those controlled by the Saudi-backed, internationally recognized government.

Saba news agency, which is affiliated with the Houthi movement, reported seven people were killed by Saudi airstrikes on the prison in Al-Hazm in the north of Yemen, including one child visiting the facility.

Seven others were wounded in the strikes on the prison, the agency added, citing the health ministry in the Houthi-held Yemeni capital of Sanaa.

Footage shared by the rebel group of what they described as the damage to the prison located in Jawf province showed smoke rising from the blast site as rescue workers picked through rubble.

Earlier, Saba reported, “the Saudi enemy targeted the provinces of Jawf, Al-Bayda, Marib and Taiz with several airstrikes and cruise missiles.”

Houthi supporters pose a groom in front of posters from right showing late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, and what they describe martyrs Maher Al-Jazi of Jordan, Mohammed Salah of Egypt, in Sanaa, Yemen, September 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman)

Days of fighting near the Red Sea coast have left more than 300 people dead and displaced hundreds of families as the Houthis try to capture land bordering the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Further footage shared by the Houthis showed what they said was the aftermath of a missile strike by the group on trucks carrying military equipment from Saudi Arabia to Al-Wadiah military camp in Yemen’s Hadramawt province.

‘Grave consequences’

The Bab al-Mandeb Strait forms the southern entrance to the Red Sea, a shipping artery that has become vital for Saudi oil exports amid Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the US-Iran war.

The UN’s special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, warned in a statement on Monday that the Houthi assault had “triggered increasingly intense clashes, threatening to further expand the conflict.”

A display shows the special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen Hans Grundberg speaks during a Security Council meeting at the United Nations headquarters, January 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

“A return to sustained large-scale fighting will carry grave consequences for civilians and make an already difficult path toward a political settlement even harder,” he added.

Military sources within government forces also reported the air raids and missile attacks to AFP. But Saudi Arabia did not announce any such strikes.

Most of the strikes were in Al-Bayda and Marib, targeting strategic positions, gatherings, and camps under Houthi control, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

On Saturday, a military official told AFP that Saudi airstrikes had targeted positions recently seized by the Houthis in Taiz governorate.

Forces loyal to Yemen’s Saudi-backed government stand near a pick-up truck in the Hays district, south of Hodeidah, September 5, 2026. (Khaled ZIAD/AFP)

The Houthis and government forces have been fighting for days over control of Bab el-Mandeb, marking the deadliest flare-up in Yemen since a 2022 ceasefire collapsed in July.

The Houthis, whose attacks seriously disrupted Red Sea shipping during the war in Gaza sparked by Hamas’s October 7, 2023, massacre in southern Israel, have also announced a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia and have been targeting its ships and territory.

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