Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 5, 2026
Chinese national rescued alive from rubble nine days after Nepal flood
KATHMANDU, Nepal — A Chinese national is pulled alive from a tunnel buried by debris in Nepal after catastrophic flooding more than nine days ago, an army spokesman tells AFP.
“A Chinese national has been rescued just now from a tunnel in the Upper Trishuli-1 Hydropower Project,” Nepal Army spokesman Raja Ram Basnet says.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here