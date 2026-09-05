Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 5, 2026

Chinese national rescued alive from rubble nine days after Nepal flood

By AFP Today, 11:20 am
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People salvage their belongings from a building damaged by flash flooding in Nuwakot district of Nepal, September 1, 2026. (AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
People salvage their belongings from a building damaged by flash flooding in Nuwakot district of Nepal, September 1, 2026. (AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

KATHMANDU, Nepal — A Chinese national is pulled alive from a tunnel buried by debris in Nepal after catastrophic flooding more than nine days ago, an army spokesman tells AFP.

“A Chinese national has been rescued just now from a tunnel in the Upper Trishuli-1 Hydropower Project,” Nepal Army spokesman Raja Ram Basnet says.

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