Eleven said killed, including 2 children, in overnight IDF strikes in south Lebanon

Lebanese media reported 11 dead and five wounded in Israeli airstrikes overnight Sunday-Monday in the southern Lebanon town of Kfar Reman.

According to the state-run National News Agency, a strike carried out by Israeli fighter jets on a residential building in the town after midnight killed nine people, including two children, and wounded five others.

A separate drone strike on a car in Kfar Reman killed two paramedics of the Hezbollah-allied Amal movement’s Risala Scouts, according to NNA.

NNA added that other Israeli strikes overnight hit Nabatieh and the nearby town of Arab Salim. A strike also destroyed a building in Deir al-Zahrani, after the Israel Defense Forces issued an evacuation warning for it.

“Hezbollah’s terrorist activity compels the IDF to act forcefully against it,” the army said of the area, adding that it was targeting a “Hezbollah terrorist facility.”

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An evacuation warning had not been issued for Kfar Reman.

There was no immediate comment from the IDF on any of the strikes.

The latest strikes came after Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon on Sunday killed seven people and wounded 20 others, according to Lebanese authorities, after Hezbollah launched two explosive drones at Israeli troops operating in the area.

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Israeli forces remain deployed inside what Israel describes as a “security zone” extending roughly 10 kilometers (6 miles) into southern Lebanon along the border.

Israel and Lebanon signed a US-brokered framework agreement on June 26 aimed at paving the way toward an eventual peace deal. Israel agreed to withdraw from two small areas beyond its original security zone, with Lebanese troops taking over, while Israeli officials said further withdrawals would depend on measurable progress by the Lebanese army in disarming Hezbollah.

In Lebanon, the Israeli military has said that it has killed over 2,500 Hezbollah operatives, including hundreds of members of the terror group’s elite Radwan Force, since the Iranian proxy attacked Israel on March 2, in support of Tehran. Tallies have put the total Lebanese death toll at some 4,300.

40 IDF soldiers and one Defense Ministry civilian contractor have been killed in southern Lebanon since March. Two civilians were also killed by Hezbollah rockets, and an Israeli civilian was mistakenly killed in the north by Israeli artillery shelling.

Agencies contributed to this report.