Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 5, 2026

Reports say 3 Palestinian brothers were riding in car that was attacked by settlers

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 10:00 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Palestinian media report that three Palestinian brothers were attacked yesterday afternoon while driving in the area of the villages of al-Mughayyir and Abu Falah, near Ramallah.

Footage circulated online shows them with injuries to their faces and bodies, while the vehicle’s windows appear to have been smashed.

No further details about the incident are currently known.

In recent weeks, there have been two incidents on the same road in which Palestinian vehicles overturned after settlers threw stones at them, according to reports.

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