Reports say 3 Palestinian brothers were riding in car that was attacked by settlers

Palestinian media report that three Palestinian brothers were attacked yesterday afternoon while driving in the area of the villages of al-Mughayyir and Abu Falah, near Ramallah.

Footage circulated online shows them with injuries to their faces and bodies, while the vehicle’s windows appear to have been smashed.

HORRIFIC: Israeli settler terrorists attacked three Palestinians, including a U.S. citizen, yesterday afternoon between the villages of Al-Mughayyir and Abu Falah, severely injuring them and leaving them hospitalized. The settlers beat them, smashed their vehicle, and stole… pic.twitter.com/Rt01BZ2djx — Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) September 5, 2026

No further details about the incident are currently known.

In recent weeks, there have been two incidents on the same road in which Palestinian vehicles overturned after settlers threw stones at them, according to reports.

مليشيات المستوطنين تعتدي يوم أمس على ثلاثة أشقاء بين قريتي المغير وأبو فلاح شمال رام الله وتسرق مركبتهم. pic.twitter.com/fZVr3xkHjq — Newpress | نيو برس (@NewpressPs) September 5, 2026