Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 4, 2026

Settlers reportedly torch Palestinian farmland, attack convoy making condolence visit

4 September 2026, 11:58 pm
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Israeli settlers torched farmland in the central West Bank Palestinian village of al-Mughayyir earlier this evening, according to Arabic media reports.

Reporter and activist Andrey Khrzhanovskiy also reports that settlers attacked a convoy of Palestinian vehicles traveling to al-Mughayyir earlier today in order to offer their condolences to the families of two teens shot dead earlier this week by Israeli forces.

The IDF and settlers raided al-Mughayyir on Wednesday after settlers claimed that residents had stolen their livestock. A clash broke out, leading Israeli troops to open fire.

Khrzhanovskiy posts footage from today’s attack, which shows two middle-aged men with their shirts and faces bloodied and their vehicle damaged.

The activist-journalist says the settlers blocked the convoy and then proceeded to hurl rocks at the cars, beat the passengers inside with clubs and pepper-spray them.

One of the vehicles was also stolen during the attack, Khrzhanovskiy says.

Two men were evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment, though an ambulance trying to reach the scene was blocked by the settlers, the activist claims.

The IDF eventually arrived at the scene and fired tear gas at Palestinians from al-Mughayyir who had gathered to try and push back the attacking settlers, the activist says.

It was one of many attacks reported throughout the West Bank on Friday.

The Palestinian Authority’s official Wafa news site says several Palestinians suffered from tear gas inhalation during a raid by Israeli soldiers and settlers of the Bedouin Khallat al-Nahla hamlet.

Wafa says settlers also raided several homes in the Bedouin hamlet of Khirbet al-Hamma in the Jordan Valley of the West Bank.

There are no reports of any arrests made, and there is no immediate comment from the IDF on any of these incidents.

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