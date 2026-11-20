Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter appears to engage in damage control after his comments yesterday that American troops deployed in the Middle East will only be able to return home once Iran has been defeated.

“Let’s state the obvious: only the president of the United States decides when and where American troops are deployed,” Leiter writes on X.

“The president himself has repeatedly stated that the Iranian regime poses a threat to the American people and that negotiating with this regime is a waste of time.”

“It is my assessment that as long as this regime remains in power, its goal to destroy the West will continue, that was the essence of my Newsmax interview.”

“I understand the cost of war better than most, my family has paid the ultimate price in fighting evil,” he says, referring to one of his sons who was killed fighting in Gaza and another who was seriously injured in a car ramming attack in the West Bank.

“Israel has stood by the US as a model ally, and will continue to do so in the future. We unfortunately have a blood thirsty regime in Tehran who will not back down until it is defeated,” Leiter continues.

Leiter was asked during an interview with the Newsmax network on Thursday how US troops can return home from mass deployment in the Middle East if Iran is still able to provide support to its proxies in the region.

“You get American soldiers back here to the United States to their families when Iran is defeated,” he said, in comments that did not play well with critics from both US parties who have accused Israel of having outsized influence in Washington’s policy regarding Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi mocked the comments on X, writing, “We did not know that the Israeli Ambassador to Washington was the commander-in-chief of the US Military.”

Responding to Araghchi, Leiter insists that his “online efforts to drive a wedge between Israel and America have failed.”

“But please do continue to increase my online audience,” Leiter tells Araghchi. “A The Iranian people need to hear my message.”