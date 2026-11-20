Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 20, 2026
Fire reported on tanker after projectile strike off Oman, maritime agency says
A tanker sailing outbound through the Strait of Hormuz was struck by an unknown projectile 8 nautical miles north of Oman’s Khasab, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) says, adding that the vessel’s company security officer had reported a fire on board.
No casualties or environmental impact were reported, and authorities were investigating the incident.
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