US Treasury Department officials met with government authorities in Singapore and Malaysia this week, including regulators and national security bodies, to warn of potential risks they could face if they do not comply with US sanctions on Iran.

Washington is urging the countries, as well as law firms and banks operating there, to stay alert for Iranian front companies, as it steps up efforts to enforce sanctions in Asia and bring about a speedy end to the conflict in the Middle East.

The US is urging additional scrutiny on “high-risk” sectors such as maritime transport, aviation services and procurement networks, “to make sure they’re not fronting for Iran,” says a Treasury Department official.

“We want it to be understood too, that we’re going to target these lifelines, and it’s not going to be a negotiation when we find a lifeline that needs to be targeted,” the official says.

Since the US and Israel commenced strikes on Iran in February, the US has intensified actions to throttle Tehran’s business interests overseas.

In August, President Donald Trump’s administration launched Operation Economic Outcast, resulting in a barrage of sanctions against targets spanning Canadian digital currency platforms to a major Russian banking group.