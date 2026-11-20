Democrats MK Gilad Kariv blasts the conduct of Israeli law enforcement over its detention of a Palestinian student activist at Hebrew University.

The Jerusalem District Court on Thursday extended the detention of Mahdi Tunsi without any evidence against him being publicly presented.

“If there are well-founded suspicions, they should be presented to the court as required. If there is security-related evidence, a Shin Bet representative should appear in court to address it,” Kariv writes on X.

The 26-year-old Tunsi is being held in administrative detention — a controversial tool whereby authorities can detain individuals considered a security threat when there is insufficient evidence to bring criminal charges or when disclosing intelligence could compromise sources.

The policy is so controversial for robbing suspects of due process that Israel has ceased using it against Jewish suspects, while maintaining its use against a small number of Arab Israelis along with several thousand Palestinians, exposing Jerusalem to allegations of discrimination.

שתי תמונות שהצירוף שלהן מדאיג ומטריד מאד. אזרח ישראלי, סטודנט באוניברסיטה העברית, פעיל פוליטי וחברתי נעצר בתוך המעונות בהליך מינהלי. אחרי עשרה ימי מעצר בכלא ביטחוני נציג השב"כ לא מתייצב לדיון בבית המשפט, והמעצר מוארך עד ליום שלישי. העצור לא מופיע בבית המשפט. הוא משתתף בדיון… pic.twitter.com/2cJh0ItcKE — גלעד קריב (@KarivGilad) November 20, 2026

While they’ve refrained from charging Tunsi, police claim that he was arrested over an alleged conspiracy to commit a terrorist act.

Kariv notes that similar allegations were used by Israeli authorities to justify the arrest of a prominent Arab journalist, who was later released without charge following significant public outcry.

Kariv notes that the Shin Bet failed to even send a representative to Thursday’s court hearing in order to make the case against Tunsi.

“Two images, which, when combined, are deeply concerning and disturbing,” Kariv writes in an X post, which shows one picture of Tunsi before his arrest with a beard, long hair and glasses and another from his hearing where he appeared via satellite with his head and face shaved and without glasses.

“The detainee’s beard and hair have been shaved off. It is unclear whether this was done voluntarily or by force. The Israel Prisons Service (IPS) offers no explanation. He is also without his eyeglasses. How he is expected to participate effectively in a remote, video-linked hearing is anyone’s guess. The police object to him receiving the glasses left behind in his cell, but the judge insists. Whether he actually received them remains unknown,” Kariv writes.

“The IPS must provide an explanation regarding the shaving of his hair and beard. The police and the IPS have no right to mistreat a detainee by denying him his glasses,” he adds.

Kariv knocks the protocol that allows for hearings to take place without the defendant physically present, recalling how Yariv Levin, before he became justice minister, used to warn against how the policy violates the rights of the accused. But the protocol was pushed by the far-right Otzma Yehudit party for use against Palestinian suspects.

“Prisons serve as the ‘backyard’ of the State of Israel, and in recent years, an increasing number of harrowing accounts have emerged regarding what takes place within some of them. We must not allow the security situation to obscure a simple truth: the resilience of a society and a properly functioning state is measured by what happens in its ‘backyard,’ not in its ‘front yard,'” Kariv says.

“We will continue to monitor this incident and demand clear answers from the law enforcement and security agencies,” he adds.