US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says he is still living at a US military base after receiving unspecified threats from Iran, but vows to continue squeezing the country economically.

“If the Iranians are after me, it means that they are being squeezed. We’re going to continue squeezing them,” Bessent says in an interview with CNBC.

Treasury has been tightening sanctions on Iran. The US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February, and the conflict is simmering in the region despite intermittent talks on a resolution.