Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 5, 2026

Video shows Huckabee filming settlers on ATV while visiting Palestinian town to condemn settler attacks

Today, 6:27 pm
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Video from the West Bank shows settlers riding in an ATV as US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee visited the Palestinian town of Turmus Ayya.

Huckabee can be seen holding up his cellphone to film the ATV as it passed nearby, and says “yeah” in response to being told, “There is no respect for nobody.”

Unnamed sources who were present tell Channel 12 news that Huckabee promised to personally send the video to US President Donald Trump.

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