Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 5, 2026
‘The situation is of course not simple’: Putin meets US envoys for talks on ending Ukraine war
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner for talks on ending more than four years of war in Ukraine.
“The situation is of course not simple,” Putin tells the US officials in footage aired on Russian state media.
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