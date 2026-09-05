Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 5, 2026

‘The situation is of course not simple’: Putin meets US envoys for talks on ending Ukraine war

By AFP Today, 8:13 pm
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Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the launch of the main pipeline of Rosneft’s Vostok Oil project to the Sever Bay (North Bay) port terminal on the Taymyr Peninsula, via videoconference, at the Kremlin in Moscow, September 5, 2026. (Mikhail Metzel/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the launch of the main pipeline of Rosneft’s Vostok Oil project to the Sever Bay (North Bay) port terminal on the Taymyr Peninsula, via videoconference, at the Kremlin in Moscow, September 5, 2026. (Mikhail Metzel/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner for talks on ending more than four years of war in Ukraine.

“The situation is of course not simple,” Putin tells the US officials in footage aired on Russian state media.

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