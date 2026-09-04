Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 4, 2026

IDF says it’s striking Hezbollah targets after explosive drone launched at troops in south Lebanon

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 11:20 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The IDF says it is currently carrying out strikes on Hezbollah in southern Lebanon after the terror group launched an explosive drone at troops this evening.

The drone that Hezbollah launched at Israeli forces was shot down by troops of the Commando Brigade operating in the IDF’s southern Lebanon security zone, the military says, adding that no soldiers were injured in the incident.

“This constitutes a blatant violation [of the ceasefire] by the Hezbollah terror organization,” the IDF says in a statement.

In response, the military says it is carrying out a wave of strikes in southern Lebanon.

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