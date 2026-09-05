Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 5, 2026
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say they targeted oil tankers, US ships after American strikes
The navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says it targeted three oil tankers that were traveling through unauthorized routes in the Strait of Hormuz as well as three additional US vessels in other areas, according to a statement.
There is no immediate confirmation from the US.
US forces struck three Iranian oil tankers on Saturday, US Central Command said, including one off the coast of Kharg Island, near Iran’s key oil export hub.
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