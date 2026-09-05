Municipal security arrives to shut down coffee cart set up where Jerusalem cafe caved to Haredi protests

Municipal officers arrive to shut down a coffee cart set up by liberal activists at the site of a Jerusalem cafe that announced this week that it would no longer operate on Shabbat.

Activists from the Hitorerut party — a faction in the Jerusalem municipality — decided to set up the cart after Cafe Basimta said it would close its doors on the Jewish day of rest amid a weeks-long protest campaign by ultra-Orthodox demonstrators.

The activists said yesterday they were determined not to give in to Haredi religious coercion.

Footage shows a municipal security officer arriving at the cafe and telling activists the cart must be shut down due to orders “from above.”

סיעת התעוררות בעיריית ירושלים הקימה היום דוכן בית קפה מאולתר במיקום של בית הקפה ״בסמטה״, לאחר שהחליטו לסגור אותו בשבת – אלא שבהמשך פקחי עיריית ירושלים הגיעו וביקשו לפנות את הדוכן@GLZRadio pic.twitter.com/skFN1A6IQr — נועם נקש || Noam Nakash (@nakash_noam) September 5, 2026

אז בשקט, ותחת הכותרת הנוחה של ״שמירה על החוק״, עיריית ירושלים עשתה דבר פשוט: היא פירקה מחאה. הדוכן של תנועת התעוררות לא עוד דוכן קפה. הוא היה אקט מחאתי מובהק נגד כפייה דתית. כשאכיפה פוגעת במחאה ובחופש הביטוי, מצופה מהעירייה להפעיל שיקול דעת, מידתיות בטח כשהדוכן ניצב בסמטה צדדית,… pic.twitter.com/Qp5wwvQnvh — לירן תמרי | Liran Tamari (@liran__tamari) September 5, 2026

Cafe Basimta said Thursday that the decision to close, starting this weekend, “was made after prolonged deliberation and with a heavy heart, out of a desire to prevent and calm the anger and restore peace to the cafe.”

The cafe has been the scene of sometimes violent protests by members of the ultra-Orthodox community who oppose work on the Sabbath. Counterprotesters have rallied in favor of the cafe staying open on Shabbat, with police on the scene to minimize friction between the two sides.