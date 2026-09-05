Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 5, 2026

Municipal security arrives to shut down coffee cart set up where Jerusalem cafe caved to Haredi protests

Today, 1:25 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Municipal officers arrive to shut down a coffee cart set up by liberal activists at the site of a Jerusalem cafe that announced this week that it would no longer operate on Shabbat.

Activists from the Hitorerut party — a faction in the Jerusalem municipality — decided to set up the cart after Cafe Basimta said it would close its doors on the Jewish day of rest amid a weeks-long protest campaign by ultra-Orthodox demonstrators.

The activists said yesterday they were determined not to give in to Haredi religious coercion.

Footage shows a municipal security officer arriving at the cafe and telling activists the cart must be shut down due to orders “from above.”

Cafe Basimta said Thursday that the decision to close, starting this weekend, “was made after prolonged deliberation and with a heavy heart, out of a desire to prevent and calm the anger and restore peace to the cafe.”

The cafe has been the scene of sometimes violent protests by members of the ultra-Orthodox community who oppose work on the Sabbath. Counterprotesters have rallied in favor of the cafe staying open on Shabbat, with police on the scene to minimize friction between the two sides.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.