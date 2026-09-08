Court rejects petition to halt bidding for key West Bank settlement project east of Jerusalem

The Jerusalem District Court has rejected an attempt from rights groups to freeze tenders for development in the E1 area east of Jerusalem, where construction would break the territorial contiguity of any future Palestinian state.

The court says in a ruling it has dismissed the motion, which aimed to stall the publication of tenders for the construction of seven residential compounds housing 1,234 housing units in E1.

Petitions against the plan are still under review, but the court rules that the tenders can move forward as planned in the meantime.