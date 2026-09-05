IDF says it struck Hezbollah terrorists and infrastructure after drone attack

The IDF says its airstrikes last night in southern Lebanon, in response to a Hezbollah drone attack, targeted members of the terror group and its infrastructure.

Lebanese health authorities reported three dead in Israeli strikes near Nabatieh and Rmadiyeh.

Last night, the military said that Hezbollah launched a drone at Israeli forces in southern Lebanon. The drone was shot down by troops, and there were no injuries, according to the IDF.

“In response to the launching of a drone toward our forces in the security zone, the IDF struck terrorists and infrastructure belonging to the Hezbollah terror organization in southern Lebanon,” the military says in a statement this morning.

Among the targets were weapon depots belonging to Hezbollah that the IDF says were intended to be used in attacks on Israel.

צה"ל לא יאפשר לארגון הטרור חיזבאללה לפגוע באזרחי מדינת ישראל ובכוחותיו, וימשיך לפעול להסרת איומים ולהיות מחויב להסכם הפסקת האש pic.twitter.com/3VQlWHDslO — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 5, 2026