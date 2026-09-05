Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 5, 2026
Putin orders three-day halt to strikes on Kyiv amid visit by top US officials
MOSCOW, Russia — Russian President Vladimir Putin orders a three-day halt to strikes on Kyiv, starting today, as part of preparations for a visit by a US delegation, Interfax quotes Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.
Putin is due to meet US special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner today, Peskov tells the TASS news agency.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here