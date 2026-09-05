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Putin orders three-day halt to strikes on Kyiv amid visit by top US officials

By Reuters Today, 3:11 pm
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MOSCOW, Russia — Russian President Vladimir Putin orders a three-day halt to strikes on Kyiv, starting today, as part of preparations for a visit by a US delegation, Interfax quotes Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

Putin is due to meet US special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner today, Peskov tells the TASS news agency.

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