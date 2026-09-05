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1 dead, 11 missing in mudslide in China brought on by tropical storm

By AP Today, 9:09 am
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BEIJING, China — A mudslide kills one person and leaves 11 others missing in eastern China, damaging a dozen houses following days of torrential rain brought by tropical cyclone Saudel, authorities say.

The mudslide hit part of a village in Suichuan County in Jiangxi province in the early hours, prompting rescuers to rush to the scene and relocate residents to safer ground to prevent further danger, authorities say in a statement. One person pulled out was found dead, while two others were rescued alive and in good condition, it says.

Typhoon Saudel made two landfalls in Zhejiang Province on August 28 and made a third landfall as a tropical storm in Fujian Province Thursday, Chinese official news agency Xinhua reported. Both provinces neighbor Jiangxi.

In Fujian, local authorities said yesterday that multiple residents were left unaccounted for after days of heavy rain, Xinhua reported. The exact number is unclear, but more than 100 houses collapsed in Huating Town in Putian city, it said. A dike overtopped and breached Thursday afternoon, flooding villages and trapping residents, it added.

About 600,000 residents have been evacuated from risky offshore and onshore areas in Fujian as of last night, Xinhua reported.

Images from state broadcaster CCTV show that some streets were turned into rivers, while rescuers deploy inflatable boats in their efforts.

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