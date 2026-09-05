Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 5, 2026

Kushner and Witkoff said to arrive in Moscow amid Ukraine peace push

By Reuters Today, 11:47 am
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MOSCOW, Russia — A business jet believed to be carrying US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner arrives in Moscow, Russia’s Interfax news agency reports, citing aviation sources.

Yesterday, Trump said the envoys were heading abroad to attempt to reach a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

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