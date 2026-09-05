Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 5, 2026

Man shot dead after firing at cops identified as Border Police officer from Netanya

Today, 11:12 pm
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Police identify the man who was shot dead in Netanya after opening fire at officers as Sgt. David Amrani, 20, a resident of the coastal city.

Amrani, who enlisted in 2024, is survived by his parents and two siblings.

The police announcement comes as details of the incident remain unclear.

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