Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 5, 2026
Man shot dead after firing at cops identified as Border Police officer from Netanya
Police identify the man who was shot dead in Netanya after opening fire at officers as Sgt. David Amrani, 20, a resident of the coastal city.
Amrani, who enlisted in 2024, is survived by his parents and two siblings.
The police announcement comes as details of the incident remain unclear.
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