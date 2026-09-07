Thailand to deport French zoo owner who barred Israelis, and an Israeli said to threaten him

BANGKOK — Thailand said Monday it would deport a Frenchman who banned Israeli visitors from his zoo on Koh Samui, just days after issuing a similar order for an Israeli who had allegedly threatened him.

Kevin Dimino, co-owner of the Samui Exotic Park on the resort island, engaged in threatening, harassing and physically abusive behavior, according to an order signed by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

His behavior was contrary to public order, good morals and public welfare, it said, adding that he had also been fined 5,000 baht ($150) by a local court for violating a law on the use of roads and vehicles.

The government issued a similar order on Friday for Israeli national Yaacov Ohayon, who it said had been given a suspended sentence of 15 days in jail and fined 5,000 baht for causing fear or panic through threats.

Dimino, who owns the zoo with his Thai wife, told AFP last month he had hung up a Palestinian flag in response to bad behavior from some Israeli visitors, which he said triggered threats online.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

The Frenchman then went viral after an altercation with an Israeli family was caught on camera. He received more threats, which he responded to with overt antisemitic statements.

Très bonne nouvelle ! La Thaïlande a officiellement ordonné l’expulsion de l’antisémite Kevin Dimino, propriétaire d’un parc à Koh Samui, où il avait interdit son accès aux Israéliens et s'en était également pris à des familles juives en les insultant. Advertisement Justice ! pic.twitter.com/0JjqPeFNLP — Jérémy Benhaïm (@JeremBenhaim) September 7, 2026

He told AFP over the weekend that Ohayon had “started the story.”

The deportation orders — which can be appealed within seven days — came after the government last week published new regulations on when foreigners could be expelled, amid increased scrutiny of tourists’ behavior.

“We want tourists, but when they come, they have to respect our laws, Thai people and our customs and tradition,” Anutin, who is also the interior minister, told reporters Sunday evening.

“We have the right to ask them to leave the country if they have done anything inappropriate,” he added.

Advertisement

Thailand’s economy depends on tourism, but incidents of bad behavior by visitors have sparked public debate.

Asked about his deportation order on Monday, Dimino said: “Let the government do its job… it’s nothing to get worked up about.”