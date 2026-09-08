Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 8, 2026
UK publishes legislation for tougher sanctions on Iran
Britain publishes legislation to introduce tougher sanctions on Iran, expanding trade restrictions and powers to target ships as part of what it describes as a wider effort to curb Tehran’s nuclear program and other hostile activities.
The government says the measures will restrict Iran’s access to the British financial system, expand trade bans to additional goods, technology and services, and prohibit Iranian aircraft from landing in Britain unless exemptions apply.
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