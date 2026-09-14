Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026
Trump nominates GOP lawmaker as ambassador to Saudi Arabia
US President Donald Trump has nominated Texas Republican Representative Wesley Hunt to be ambassador to Saudi Arabia, which would fill a position vacant since Trump began his second term in January 2025.
Hunt, a US Army veteran once deployed to Iraq and Saudi Arabia, is not running for re-election to the House, after making an unsuccessful bid for the US Senate.
If his nomination is approved by the US Senate, Hunt would go to Riyadh at a time when months of war on Iran have raised fears of wider conflict and Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis have launched attacks on Saudi Arabia.
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