Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 14, 2026

US judge blocks Trump limits on duration of visas for foreign students, journalists

By Reuters Today, 12:30 am
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A federal judge has blocked US President Donald Trump’s administration from implementing a new rule that would limit how long foreign students and journalists can remain in the U.S. without applying for extensions.

US District Judge F. Dennis Saylor in Boston rules in favor of a coalition of unions and advocacy groups just a day before the US Department of Homeland Security’s rule was set to take effect.

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