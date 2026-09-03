Netanyahu nods and smiles as yeshiva students sing of taking vengeance on Palestinians

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was seen nodding along on Wednesday as yeshiva students welcomed him to their seminary in Sderot with a song about taking revenge on Palestinians that is popular with the far right.

The song, which is based on a verse from the story of Samson in the biblical Book of Judges, is often sung by extremist settlers and their allies. It ends with Samson asking to take revenge on the Philistines, but those singing the song, as in this case, often replace “Philistines” with “Palestine.”

״And avenge one of my two eyes from Palestine, may their name be erased,” the lyrics go.

The original song was composed by singer-songwriter Dov Shurin in 1996 following a terror shooting attack that killed the couple Yaron and Efrat Ungar.

It was also sung at the infamous “wedding of hate” in 2015, when footage went viral of revelers mocking the victim of a Jewish terror attack in which members of a Palestinian family were burned alive

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In the footage, wedding guests were seen waving guns, knives and a mock Molotov cocktail as a song about biblical vengeance blasted in the background. One of the attendees had printed a picture of 18-month-old terror victim Ali Dawabsha, waving it in the air and stabbing it with a knife as attendees danced furiously.

בנוכחות נתניהו בשדרות- בחורי הישיבה שרים בלהט: ״ואינקמה נקם אחת משתי עיני מפלסטין, יימח שם״. Advertisement נתניהו מהנהן pic.twitter.com/U2al03tVOZ — מיכאל שמש Michael Shemesh (@shemeshmicha) September 2, 2026

Dawabsha was killed along with his parents in the 2015 attack in the West Bank village of Duma. His four-year-old brother was severely injured but managed to survive.

Five participants in the wedding were convicted of incitement and sentenced to community service in 2023.