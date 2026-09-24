IDF says troops detained several Israelis trying to cross into Gaza

The Israeli military says troops detained several Israeli civilians who attempted to cross into the Gaza Strip earlier today.

Their motive is not immediately clear.

According to the IDF, the civilians crossed a security barrier and entered a buffer zone inside Israeli territory on the border.

Troops dispatched to the scene detained them and brought them back through the fence.

The IDF’s Gaza border fence is built several dozen meters inside Israeli territory, and the military says the Israeli civilians never entered the Strip itself.

“The IDF is focused on its defensive mission in the Gaza Strip and emphasizes that the area adjacent to the barrier is designated as a closed military zone, and entry into it is strictly prohibited. Arriving at this area endangers the safety of civilians and IDF troops operating in the area,” the military says.