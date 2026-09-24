Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 24, 2026

UAE confirms it suspends Iranian airlines’ flights until further notice

By Reuters Today, 6:49 pm
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An Etihad Airways flight headed to Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on March 20, 2026. (Grant Baldwin / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP)
An Etihad Airways flight headed to Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on March 20, 2026. (Grant Baldwin / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP)

The United Arab Emirates’ General Civil Aviation Authority says it suspended flights by Iranian airlines to and from the country until further notice.

The authority says in a statement carried by the state news agency that the decision was based on US sanctions imposed on Iranian airlines over the use of airports around the world.

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