UAE confirms it suspends Iranian airlines’ flights until further notice
The United Arab Emirates’ General Civil Aviation Authority says it suspended flights by Iranian airlines to and from the country until further notice.
The authority says in a statement carried by the state news agency that the decision was based on US sanctions imposed on Iranian airlines over the use of airports around the world.
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