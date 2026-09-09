Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Yitzhak Rabin Center said to cancel National Security Ministry event over Ben Gvir’s planned speech

Today, 3:54 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Itamar Ben Gvir seen holding up an ornament from prime minister Yitzhak Rabin’s car, in an October 1995 interview. (Screen capture: YouTube/IBA)
Itamar Ben Gvir seen holding up an ornament from prime minister Yitzhak Rabin’s car, in an October 1995 interview. (Screen capture: YouTube/IBA)

The Yitzhak Rabin Center in Tel Aviv has cancelled a conference to be held by the National Security Ministry because ultranationalist National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir was due to speak, according to the Haaretz daily.

Sources cited by the newspaper say the center informed the ministry that the event was being scrapped to avoid having a political figure speak soon before the October 27 elections, but that the real reason for the cancellation was to prevent a speech by Ben Gvir.

As a teenage activist, Ben Gvir gained notoriety when he was filmed bragging about having stolen the emblem from then-prime minister Yitzhak Rabin’s car, shortly before Rabin was assassinated by a Jewish extremist.

“Just like we got to this emblem, we can get to Rabin,” Ben Gvir said at the time.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.