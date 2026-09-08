Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 8, 2026
Video from Israel shows Iranian missiles being intercepted in neighboring Jordan
Video footage from Israel shows missiles being intercepted over the skies over neighboring Jordan, as Iran retaliates for earlier US strikes on its oil tankers.
There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the Iranian missile barrage.
דיווחים בירדן על פיצוצים בעקבות שיגורים מאיראן@OmerShahar123
(צילום: גל ברגר) pic.twitter.com/gRZL4sTKjJ
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 8, 2026
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