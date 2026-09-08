Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Video from Israel shows Iranian missiles being intercepted in neighboring Jordan

Today, 1:06 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Video footage from Israel shows missiles being intercepted over the skies over neighboring Jordan, as Iran retaliates for earlier US strikes on its oil tankers.

There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the Iranian missile barrage.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.