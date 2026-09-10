Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 10, 2026

Several US warplanes reportedly damaged in Iranian attack on airbase in Jordan

By Reuters Today, 4:47 am
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Illustrative: A US Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft from the 127th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard, flies over Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Sept. 9, 2025 (US Air National Guard)
Illustrative: A US Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft from the 127th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard, flies over Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Sept. 9, 2025 (US Air National Guard)

Multiple American military aircraft suffered damage in strikes overnight on the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, CBS reporter Jennifer Jacobs says on X.

One A-10 Thunderbolt, known as the Warthog, was struck and left with a missing wing, while roughly eight F-15s sustained light damage and were placed back into service, she adds.

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