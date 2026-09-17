Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 17, 2026

IDF launches snap drill to test readiness of Technology and Logistics Directorate, Home Front Command

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 6:35 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The IDF says it launched a snap drill this morning involving the Technology and Logistics Directorate and Home Front Command in several locations across the country.

The exercise will last until this afternoon. The military says that during that time, there will be an increased presence of security forces.

The IDF says the drill is aimed at examining the “level of multi-branch and techno-logistical alertness” and readiness for sudden incidents; the readiness of the Home Front Command; the activation of standby forces; and the “decision-making processes and operational responses at all levels.”

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