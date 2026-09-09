Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 10, 2026

Trump said told by top advisers that Iran conflict could last beyond his presidency

By Reuters and ToI Staff Today, 2:27 am
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US President Donald Trump speaks as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, right, and Vice President JD Vance listen in the Oval Office at the White House, April 23, 2026, in Washington. (AP/Mark Schiefelbein)
US President Donald Trump speaks as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, right, and Vice President JD Vance listen in the Oval Office at the White House, April 23, 2026, in Washington. (AP/Mark Schiefelbein)

Top White House advisers, including US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have privately warned President Donald Trump that the conflict with Iran could extend through the remainder of his presidency, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing US officials.

The report says Vance, Rubio and other officials have told Trump that Iran could continue holding out against American economic and military pressure, extending the conflict beyond the US presidential inauguration in January 2029.

“President Trump has destroyed Iran’s military capabilities and is crippling what’s left of its abysmal economy with the most powerful naval blockade in world history and crushing sanctions,” a White House spokesperson tells the newspaper in response. “Only President Trump knows what he will do and when.”

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