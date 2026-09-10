Trump warns Iran ‘not to get cute’ or US will bomb Pickaxe nuclear site

US President Donald Trump says the United States may hit Iran’s Pickaxe ​Mountain, urging Tehran to be cautious.

“We notice there’s a little activity at Pickaxe. I would advise Iran not to get cute because we will have to hit them very hard,” Trump says in a speech at the midterm Republican convention.

Pickaxe Mountain, located near Iran’s heavily damaged Natanz uranium enrichment facility, is a fortified site with two deeply buried tunnel complexes.

Trump has been threatening strikes on Pickaxe Mountain since at least mid-July.