Trump warns Iran ‘not to get cute’ or US will bomb Pickaxe nuclear site
US President Donald Trump says the United States may hit Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain, urging Tehran to be cautious.
“We notice there’s a little activity at Pickaxe. I would advise Iran not to get cute because we will have to hit them very hard,” Trump says in a speech at the midterm Republican convention.
Pickaxe Mountain, located near Iran’s heavily damaged Natanz uranium enrichment facility, is a fortified site with two deeply buried tunnel complexes.
Trump has been threatening strikes on Pickaxe Mountain since at least mid-July.
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