US drone maker set to merge with firm backed by Trump’s sons signs MOU with Pakistan Army

US drone firm Powerus has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Pakistan Army that includes an initial drone-related order, co-founder Brett Velicovich tells Reuters.

“Today we signed a very important MOU. As part of that MOU, we received an initial order for power systems,” Velicovich says, speaking in Islamabad. Asked what technology is covered by the agreement, Velicovich declines to provide details, citing security sensitivities, but says it falls within the category of unmanned aerial systems. He also declines to disclose the value of the order, citing confidentiality.

The signing of the MOU and the initial order haven’t previously been reported.

Powerus, which offers aerial and maritime drones for military and industrial use, is due to merge with a publicly traded company backed by two of US President Donald Trump’s sons, called Aureus Greenway Holdings. Both companies have said they expect the merger to complete in early October.

Trump’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump own a stake in Aureus through an investment fund called American Ventures, according to US regulatory filings. American Ventures is expected to hold a 9.9% beneficial ownership stake in the combined company after the merger, regulatory filings show.

Pakistan’s military says a Powerus delegation led by Velicovich met Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and they discussed defense procurement, production and long-term capacity building. The military statement doesn’t mention the MOU.