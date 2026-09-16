US Congress approves sweeping Russia sanctions bill after months of delay
US lawmakers have approved broad new sanctions designed to squeeze Russia over its war in Ukraine, sending the legislation to President Donald Trump after months of delay.
The Republican-led House of Representatives passes the package by 262-159, giving a final congressional green light to the most substantial US legislative effort against Moscow since Trump returned to office.
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