Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 17, 2026

US Congress approves sweeping Russia sanctions bill after months of delay

By AFP Today, 1:46 am
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US lawmakers have approved broad new sanctions designed to squeeze Russia over its war in Ukraine, sending the legislation to President Donald Trump after months of delay.

The Republican-led House of Representatives passes the package by 262-159, giving a final congressional green light to the most substantial US legislative effort against Moscow since Trump returned to office.

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