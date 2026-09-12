Trump says Hormuz ‘will work out just fine’; Pezeshkian: Mideast doesn’t need US to be a ‘policeman’

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that everything would “work out just fine” when asked whether he could help move traffic through the Strait of Hormuz in light of fresh concerns about Saudi Arabia.

“Everything will work out just fine,” Trump said, speaking in Dublin after meeting Irish President Catherine Connolly.

Meanwhile, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian says the Middle East does not need the United States to be a “regional policeman” as the two countries continue vying for control of Hormuz.

“We do not need a regional policeman: the territorial integrity and security of the region can only be guaranteed by its main players and the countries that comprise it,” Pezeshkian says during a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of a BRICS summit in New Delhi.

Amid Iran’s ongoing blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, which has confounded commercial oil shipping routes, Saudi Arabia said Friday it shut down a major pipeline a day after it was attacked by drones from Iraq, as Iran-backed Houthi rebels captured the Bab el-Mandeb route from Yemen’s Saudi-backed government.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.