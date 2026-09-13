Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 13, 2026

Israel said to carry out airstrikes in southern Lebanon

Today, 12:30 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Israel carried out a series of air strikes in southern Lebanon, state media says.

According to the state-run National News Agency, Israeli jets struck targets near Nabatieh al-Fawqa and Tel al-Dabsha. There are no immediate reports of casualties.

There is no comment from the IDF.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.