Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 13, 2026
Israel said to carry out airstrikes in southern Lebanon
Israel carried out a series of air strikes in southern Lebanon, state media says.
According to the state-run National News Agency, Israeli jets struck targets near Nabatieh al-Fawqa and Tel al-Dabsha. There are no immediate reports of casualties.
There is no comment from the IDF.
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