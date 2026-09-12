Iraq agrees to joint probe with Iran into drone launch sites on border used to attack Saudi oil pipeline
Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi has agreed to an Iranian request for a joint investigation into the discovery of drone launch platforms near the Iraqi-Iranian border, the prime minister’s office says.
The investigation will examine the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the platforms near the border area, the statement says, after they were used to launch attacks on the Saudi Arabia East-West oil pipeline.
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