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Some 250 Jews said to visit Temple Mount under police protection

Today, 12:51 pm
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Illustrative: Israeli Jews are seen on the Temple Mount compound in Jerusalem during Tisha B’Av on July 23, 2026. (Ilia YEFIMOVICH/AFP)
Illustrative: Israeli Jews are seen on the Temple Mount compound in Jerusalem during Tisha B’Av on July 23, 2026. (Ilia YEFIMOVICH/AFP)

Some 250 Jews visit the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem on the second day of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, Palestinian media reports.

The Palestinian Authority news agency Wafa, says some of the visitors “performed Talmudic rituals” under heavy police protection.

Non-Muslim prayer has until recently been forbidden atop the Temple Mount — known by Muslims as the Al-Aqsa Compound — due to a string of agreements known as the status quo between Israel and Jordan, which administers the site through the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf.

However, in recent months, the Israel Police, under the control of far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, has been allowing Jews to pray.

The hotly disputed site, the holiest site in Judaism and third-holiest in Islam, was the location of both ancient Jewish temples and, since the 7th century, has housed the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock shrine. Conflicts around the site have sparked several rounds of violence in the region.

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