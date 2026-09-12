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Blasts heard off coast of Iran’s Qeshm Island, Iranian media reports

By AFP Today, 9:37 pm
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Traffic moves along an avenue as a commercial vessel lies anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, September 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Traffic moves along an avenue as a commercial vessel lies anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, September 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian state media says explosions were heard off the coast of an island located in the Strait of Hormuz.

“A few minutes ago, the sound of two explosions was heard on Qeshm Island, coming from the direction of the sea,” the official IRNA news agency says.

In recent weeks, Iran has been targeting oil tankers passing through the strategic waterway as well as US bases in the Gulf countries in retaliation for the attacks carried out by the US military on Iranian targets.

The United States has also targeted ships trying to break its own counterblockade of Iranian ports.

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