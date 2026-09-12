While at odds over war, Iran’s president and UAE leader meet in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, India — Iran’s president and the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates met in New Delhi, the Iranian embassy in India says, as the countries remain at odds over the Middle East war.

The embassy says that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian “held a meeting and talks” with the senior UAE official on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, posting a photograph of the meeting with Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed on social media.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met with UAE Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. pic.twitter.com/keBkQ8VIvu — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) September 12, 2026