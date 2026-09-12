Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 12, 2026

While at odds over war, Iran’s president and UAE leader meet in New Delhi

By AFP Today, 4:06 pm
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NEW DELHI, India — Iran’s president and the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates met in New Delhi, the Iranian embassy in India says, as the countries remain at odds over the Middle East war.

The embassy says that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian “held a meeting and talks” with the senior UAE official on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, posting a photograph of the meeting with Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed on social media.

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