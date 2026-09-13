Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 13, 2026

Iran president says Tehran and UAE want to ‘turn the page’ on war

By AFP Today, 4:07 pm
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In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian attends the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12, 2026. (Alexander KAZAKOV/POOL/AFP)
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian attends the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12, 2026. (Alexander KAZAKOV/POOL/AFP)

Iran and the United Arab Emirates, whose relations have deteriorated since the start of the Middle East war, want to “turn the page,” the Iranian president says.

“We had a constructive exchange with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi,” Massoud Pezeshkian said a day after a meeting with Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in India, on the sidelines of the BRICS summit. “It was agreed that we would turn the page, look to the future and build it together.”

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