Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 13, 2026

Saudi pipeline outage threatens loss of 4% of global oil supply

By Reuters Today, 3:16 pm
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This handout satellite image taken by Planet Labs PBC on September 11, 2026 shows a general view of an infrastructure site after it was damaged by fire southeast of Medina along the general route of Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline (Petroline). (Handout/Planet Labs/AFP)
This handout satellite image taken by Planet Labs PBC on September 11, 2026 shows a general view of an infrastructure site after it was damaged by fire southeast of Medina along the general route of Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline (Petroline). (Handout/Planet Labs/AFP)

Saudi Arabia will run out of oil stocks for exports if it doesn’t restart its major pipeline to the Red Sea within days, leading to a loss of up to 4% of global supply, Saudi oil buyers and traders say.

A further decline in Saudi flows will worsen the global supply crunch, which has already pushed global fuel prices to record highs, spurred inflation around the world and sent US bond yields to the highest levels since the 2008 financial crisis.

Since drone attacks forced Saudi Arabia to shut its huge east-west oil pipeline on Friday, Riyadh has not given full details about the extent of the damage or how long the route will stay offline.

Sources that spoke to Reuters gave varying estimates, with one saying the damage could take as long as five to six weeks to repair, while another said it could be fixed sooner and could resume pumping partially while repairs are ongoing.

Saudi Arabia’s government media office and energy ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment. For the past six months, the pipeline running through the desert across the Arabian Peninsula has spared Saudi Arabia from the brunt of the impact of the wartime shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz that has crippled exports from its neighbors.

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