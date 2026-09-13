IDF says it killed two Hamas engineers in Gaza strike

Two Hamas engineers were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City today, the military announces.

The IDF names the pair as Hassan Ali Abu Nada and Abd al-Rahim Ahmad Khalil Khawa, operatives in Hamas’s engineering unit.

Recently, the two terror operatives were involved in the development and production of weapons, advancing attacks on troops and civilians, and also attempted to restore Hamas’s capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire,” the military says.

“The terrorists were eliminated to remove a threat,” the army says, adding that it took steps to minimize harm to civilians in the strike.