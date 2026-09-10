Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 10, 2026

50-year-old shot dead in Taibe, in Arab community’s 173rd homicide of 2026

By Noam Lehmann Today, 12:12 am
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A man was fatally shot in the central Arab town of Taibe this evening, the Abraham Initiatives coexistence watchdog confirms.

He is identified as Raed Haj Yahya, 50. He is the 173rd Arab homicide victim this year, the watchdog says.

Medics had rushed Haj Yahya to Kfar Saba’s Meir Hospital in critical condition after finding him in his car without a pulse and not breathing, according to the Magen David Adom ambulance service.

Police say officers are scanning the area for suspects. The shooting was of a “criminal” rather than nationalist nature, police say.

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