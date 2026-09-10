Projectiles said to hit two vessels near Oman’s Khasab
Four unknown projectiles hit two vessels 4 nautical miles west of Oman’s Khasab, causing a fire on one vessel and leaving the status of the second vessel unknown, says the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations.
The master of another vessel reported seeing the projectiles hit the two vessels about 6 nautical miles north of his position, UKMTO says.
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