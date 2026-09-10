Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 10, 2026

Projectiles said to hit two vessels near Oman’s Khasab

By Reuters 10 September 2026, 11:42 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Four unknown projectiles hit two vessels 4 nautical miles west of Oman’s Khasab, causing a fire on one vessel and leaving the status of the second vessel unknown, says the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations.

The master of another vessel reported seeing the projectiles hit the two vessels about 6 nautical miles north of his position, UKMTO says.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.