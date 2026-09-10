Israel’s new envoy to Turkey takes up post as relations remain strained

Israel’s new top diplomatic envoy to Turkey, Joel Lion, presented his credentials to the Turkish foreign ministry in Ankara on Wednesday, Jerusalem announced Thursday.

Lion, who was previously ambassador to Ukraine, Moldova, and Armenia, will serve as the acting chargé d’affaires.

He replaced Irit Lillian, who was appointed Israel’s ambassador to Ankara in 2022 and retired over the summer. She had returned to Israel following the outbreak of the war against Hamas after the October 7, 2023, attack due to security concerns. Turkey subsequently recalled its own ambassador from Israel.

Since then, Lillian had continued managing ties with Turkish officials on a professional level from Israel, passing messages between the sides and handling issues involving Israeli citizens in Turkey.

The Israeli embassy in Turkey remains closed.

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Israel’s relations with Turkey, once a close security ally of Israel, drastically deteriorated following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s rise to power. They have collapsed since the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attack and subsequent Gaza war. Turkey has hosted Hamas leaders, and Erdogan has praised the terror group and castigated Israel, ending trade and direct flights between the countries.

Turkey and Israel have also traded barbs over Syria, where last month Israel carried out airstrikes on an airbase it said Turkish troops could be deployed to, drawing condemnation from Ankara and criticism from the United States. Syria and Turkey have insisted there were no plans to deploy Turkish troops to the base.

Turkey’s influence in Syria as an ally of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former jihadist commander, has stirred Israeli alarm since Sharaa’s forces toppled longtime dictator Bashar al-Assad in 2024.

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Times of Israel staff and agencies contributed to this report.