Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 17, 2026

US clears way for $24.3 billion military aircraft sale to Saudi Arabia, including F-35s

By Reuters Today, 8:52 pm
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An F-35A Lightning II sits on the runway at the Florennes Airbase in Florennes, Belgium, October 13, 2025. (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)
An F-35A Lightning II sits on the runway at the Florennes Airbase in Florennes, Belgium, October 13, 2025. (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

The US State Department says it has approved the potential sale of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft to Saudi Arabia, as the kingdom has been drawn deeper into the Middle East war.

The estimated $24.3 billion sale would include 48 of the military aircraft and 49 Pratt & Whitney engines along with communications equipment, spare parts and other support items, the department says.

“The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the military balance in the region,” it writes in a notice posted online.

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